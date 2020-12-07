Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Slovak Telekom to provide services on Orange Slovakia fibre network from April

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 14:31 CET | News
Slovak Telekom has announced that it will start providing its broadband and pay-TV services on Orange Slovakia's fibre network in certain locations from 01 April. The exact locations will be specified later. Slovak Telekom staff will carry out installation work at customer premises.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange Slovakia / Slovak Telekom
Countries: Slovakia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Slovak Telekom expands 5G network coverage in Bratislava, offers OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone
Published 05 Feb 2021 14:58 CET | Slovakia
The operator Slovak Telekom has started providing 5G services in the neighbourhoods of Raca and Kramare in the city of ...

Slovak Telekom to switch from DSL to fibre
Published 02 Feb 2021 14:38 CET | Slovakia
Slovak Telekom said it is investing in further expanding its fibre networkm which currently covers more than 750,000 households. ...

Orange Slovakia continues network expansion

Published 22 Dec 2020 17:09 CET | Slovakia
The operator has also expanded the coverage of its LTE+ network, with broadband of up to 300 Mbps becoming available in the towns ...

Slovak Telekom to expand fibre coverage
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:40 CET | Slovakia
Slovak Telekom said it plans to cover 1 million households with its fibre-optic network within several years. The operator ...

Orange Slovakia, Slovak Telekom to cooperate on fibre access
Published 07 Dec 2020 09:06 CET | Slovakia
Operators Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom plan a new cooperation on providing fixed services. The operators have agreed to ...





Related Info

Slovak Telekom expands 5G network coverage in Bratislava, offers OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone
5 Feb | Slovakia | News
Slovak Telekom to switch from DSL to fibre
2 Feb | Slovakia | News
Orange Slovakia continues network expansion
22 Dec 2020 | Slovakia | News
Slovak Telekom to expand fibre coverage
18 Dec 2020 | Slovakia | News
Orange Slovakia, Slovak Telekom to cooperate on fibre access
7 Dec 2020 | Slovakia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb Baidu Q4 2020
17 Feb Terago Q4 2020
17 Feb FCC meeting
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now