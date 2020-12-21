Edition: International
Wireless

Slovenian regulator publishes 5G frequency tender invitation

Monday 21 December 2020 | 23:09 CET | News
Slovenia's Agency for Communications Networks and Services (Akos) has published a multi-frequency public tender invitation for the auction to allocate spectrum in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3600 MHz and 26 GHz bands. The frequencies assigned will be technology-neutral, which means that operators can use them for any mobile technology. Some of the 700 MHz, 3600 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands are intended for the introduction of new 5G mobile technology.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Slovenia
