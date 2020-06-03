Edition: International
Wireless

Smartphone market returns to growth in Q4, Apple takes top spot

Thursday 28 January 2021 | 09:21 CET | News
The global smartphone market returned to annual growth of 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 385.9 million shipments in total, according to IDC. The market strength was led by Apple, which took the top spot for shipments from Samsung thanks to the popularity of its iPhone 12 series.

