Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Smartphone production to fall 12% to 275 mln units in Q1 on Coronavirus - study

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 11:55 CET | News
The coronavirus will hit the global production of smartphones, according to Taiwanese researcher TrendForce, which has revised its guidance downwards for the first quarter. Smartphone production is now expected down 12 percent year-on-year to 275 million units, a five-year low.  

The virus will affect production in different ways: production will be lower due to the labour-intensive nature of the industry, to China’s delay in work resumption and population movement control, and to a reduction in the public’s willingness to buy. Another factor will be delays to the delivery of key components. 

Still, there are a few positive notes: Q1 has always been seasonally weak for smartphone production. On top of that, manufacturers typically maintain a healthy inventory before the Chinese New Year. In that sense, as employees return to work from 10 February, the outbreak will not cause an immediate break in the supply chain.

Looking further to the future, developments will depend on the work resumption status of upstream supply chains and the import/export of goods through customs. Component shortages could become a more important issue, especially for active/passive components and camera modules, because of their low inventory levels or labour-intensiveness. Numbers for the second quarter will depend on the status of outbreak control and the degree of supply chain recovery. 

In terms of the annual outlook, as long as the outbreak can be controlled and a basic level of demand can be supported by the overall global economy, demand should just be deferred rather than eliminated. So far, the outbreak should not lead to an overly pessimistic outlook for smartphone production in 2020, TrendForce said. 

Samsung to suffer the least in Q1

Of the top six smartphone brands globally, Samsung will suffer the least in Q1, because its production is located in Vietnam and because its smartphones account for only 2 percent of the domestic market in China. Still, the company sources some of its components from China. This means its production forecast for the quarter has been reduced by 3 percent against the previous forecast, to 71.5 million units.  

Huawei will already experience lower overseas sales due to the US ban. Leaning heavily on the Chinese market, the company sustained major losses under stagnant Chinese New Year sales numbers. The company’s production for the quarter is seen at 42.5 million units, down 15 percent from TrendForce’s previous forecast. 

Third-place Apple made arrangements for its employees to work from home in an effort to reduce risks of infection, but this will have the side effect of slowing down the development of new iPhones in the second half, with component certification coming to a near halt. In the short term, Apple faces uncertainties regarding work resumption, and around the supply of certain key components involved in the production of new iPhones. These setbacks will directly affect the upcoming release of the iPhone SE2 (also known as iPhone 9). TrendForce has lowered its forecast for Q1 iPhone production by about 10 percent, to 41 million from 45.5 million units. 

In fourth place, Xiaomi primarily relies on online sales, with a relatively low market share in China (9%). Compared to Oppo and Vivo, which have a domestic focus for sales, Xiaomi will not be as affected by the outbreak. The forecast goes down here by 10 percent, to 2.47 million units produced in the quarter, flat year-on-year. 

TrendForce is lowering Oppo (fifth place) and Vivo’s production forecasts by 14 percent and 15 percent, to 2.4 million and 1.7 million units produced, respectively.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Oppo / Samsung / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Door coronavirus daalt smartphoneproductie in Q1 met 12% naar 275 mln stuks - TrendForce
Published 11 Feb 2020 14:48 CET | World
Het coronavirus zal de wereldwijde productie van smartphones raken, volgens de Taiwanese onderzoeker TrendForce, die zijn ...

Tablet shipments to decline this year, except for Huawei - TrendForce
Published 12 Nov 2018 16:32 CET | World
Global tablet shipments are expected to fall this year, though some manufacturers like Huawei will buck the trend, according to ...

Smart speaker shipments to jump 53% next year to 95.25 mln units

Published 07 Nov 2018 18:36 CET | World
Smart speakers shipments are expected to reach 62.25 million units this year, and then jump 53 percent next year to 95.25 million ...

Huawei grabs 2nd place from Apple in Q2 smartphone market - TrendForce
Published 29 Aug 2018 21:18 CET | World
The worldwide smartphone market is expected to rise 6 percent sequentially in the third quarter to 373 million units, with Huawei ...

Smartphone production volumes up by 5.3% in Q1 on Chinese surge
Published 01 Jun 2018 08:38 CET | World
The performance of Chinese brands Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo helped drive the global production volume of smartphone to 340 ...





Related Info

Door coronavirus daalt smartphoneproductie in Q1 met 12% naar 275 mln stuks - TrendForce
14:48 | World | News
Tablet shipments to decline this year, except for Huawei - TrendForce
12 Nov 2018 | World | News
Smart speaker shipments to jump 53% next year to 95.25 mln units
7 Nov 2018 | World | News
Huawei grabs 2nd place from Apple in Q2 smartphone market - TrendForce
29 Aug 2018 | World | News
Smartphone production volumes up by 5.3% in Q1 on Chinese surge
1 Jun 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
10 Feb Metro Connect USA 2020
11 Feb Sky NZ interim results
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb America Movil Q4 2019
11 Feb Akamai Technologies Q4 2019
11 Feb A1 Telekom Austria Q4 2019
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb TIM Brasil Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
11 Feb Profile: M7 NL
12 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 2019
12 Feb Altice USA Q4 2019
12 Feb Cisco Q2
12 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
12 Feb Rovio Q4 2019
12 Feb CenturyLink Q4 2019
12 Feb Telenet Q4 2019
12 Feb Ceconomy AGM
13 Feb Radcom Q4 2019
13 Feb Orange Group Q4 2019
13 Feb Telstra fiscal H1 results
13 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2019
13 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
13 Feb Roku Q4 2019
13 Feb Ooredoo Q4 2019
13 Feb Singtel fiscal Q3
13 Feb Arista Networks Q4 2019
13 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now