Snap revenue, user growth slow in Q2

Snap reported a slowdown in revenue and user growth in the second quarter, while reducing its cash burn. Snapchat had 238 million daily active users during the quarter, up 17 percent from a year earlier and around 9 million more than in Q1.
Revenues also rose 17 percent, to USD 454 million, compared to 44 percent annual growth in the two previous quarters. The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to USD 96 million from USD 79 million a year ago, and the net loss swelled to USD 326 million from USD 255 million.
Operating cash flow was negative 67 million, less than the cash burn of USD 96 million in Q2 2019.
The company had withheld guidance for the period due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic. No guidance was provided for Q3 either.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions