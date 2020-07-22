Edition: International
Snap to pass billion-dollar mark in Q3 revenues after stronger-than-expected Q2

Friday 23 July 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
Snap reported another quarter of stronger-than-forecast results, though its free cash flow turned back to negative, after running positive in the first quarter. CEO Evan Spiegel said the growth rates for both revenue and daily active users were the highest in four years, and that the company was pleased with its progress it was making on the development of its augmented reality platform.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Snap / Snapchat
Countries: World
Related

Snap strengthens in-app buying with acquisition of 3D specialist Vertebrae
Published 20 Jul 2021 08:56 CET | World
Snap has acquired Vertebrae, a company that lets brands create and manage 3D versions of their goods, The Verge reported. The ...

Channel 4 extends deal with Snapchat Discover
Published 19 Jul 2021 10:58 CET | United Kingdom
UK broadcaster Channel 4 has announced a new 2-year deal with Snap to bring over 1,000 episodes of Channel 4 shows to the ...

Snap adds Universal Music content to Sounds, Lenses
Published 25 Jun 2021 09:54 CET | World
Snap has inked a global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will allow Snapchat users to incorporate UMG's catalogue of ...

Snap appoints Amazon executive its new chief human resources officer
Published 26 May 2021 12:44 CET | World
Snap has named Amazon executive Darcie Henry its new chief human resources officer, effective 6 July and reporting to CEO Evan ...

Snap buys AR reality display maker WaveOptics for over USD 500 mln
Published 21 May 2021 16:22 CET | World
Snap has agreed to acquire WaveOptics for over USD 500 million, the Verge reported. The deal has been confirmed by a Snap ...

Snapchat unveils 'full AR' Spectacles for developers
Published 21 May 2021 09:24 CET | World
Snapchat has announced the fourth-generation of its Spectacles product, the first with full built-in augmented reality features. ...

Snap prices USD 1 billion issue of convertible notes
Published 28 Apr 2021 11:43 CET | World
Snap has priced an offering of USD 1.0 billion worth of zero percent convertible senior notes due 2027, for a private placement. ...

Snap continues to narrow loss as revenues jump 66% in Q1
Published 23 Apr 2021 09:14 CET | World
Snap reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter and its first quarter of positive free cash flow as a public ...

Snap resumes forecasts after 62% revenue jump, narrowed losses in Q4
Published 05 Feb 2021 09:46 CET | World
Snap reported higher revenues and narrowed profit losses in the fourth quarter, with more user engagement. The company said it ...

Snapchat lifts revenue 52%, reduces loss in Q3
Published 21 Oct 2020 10:29 CET | World
Snap reported higher revenues and a small profit loss in the third quarter, with better operating and free cash flows. CEO Evan ...

Snap revenue, user growth slow in Q2
Published 22 Jul 2020 09:10 CET | World
Snap reported a slowdown in revenue and user growth in the second quarter, while reducing its cash burn. Snapchat had 238 million ...





