Softbank Group to raise cash by selling shares in mobile unit, bringing stake down to 40%

Friday 28 August 2020 | 17:06 CET | News
Japan’s Softbank Group wants to further expand its cash reserves as a way to respond to market uncertainty and reduce debt further, and will do this by selling part of its stake in its Softbank mobile unit, taking its stake down to 40.4 percent from 62.1 percent. The group noted that the unit’s important to the group remains unchanged and that Softbank (mobile) will be a subsidiary after the secondary offering. The group said it intends to keep its holding for the medium to long term.  

As of 3 August, Softbank Group said it has sold or monetised JPY 4.3 trillion (almost USD 41 billion) worth of assets, as part of a programme announced in March to buy back shares and reduce debt for a total of JPY 4.5 trillion (almost USD 43 billion). Softbank Group said it will offer part of its holding in Softbank (mobile), for a total of 927.5 million shares. There will also be a greenshoe of 100.5 million more shares. The offer price will be determined on the pricing day. 

The Wall Street Journal said secondary offering should represent about USD 14 billion, but did not specify if that was with the greenshoe.


Categories: General
Companies: Softbank / Softbank Mobile
Countries: World
