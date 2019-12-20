Edition: International
Wireless

SoftBank to launch 5G service in Japan on 27 March

Friday 6 March 2020 | 09:58 CET | News
SoftBank has announced it will launch 5G services on 27 March. This would make it Japan's first operator to launch 5G services on the local market, The Japan Times reports. SoftBank plans to charge an additional monthly fee of JPY 1,000 (approximately USD 9) for access to its 5G service. However, as a service launch promotion, customers will have free access to SoftBank’s 5G service for the first 2 years, under a sales campaign that runs until August.

SoftBank plans to initially provide its 5G service in Tokyo, Osaka, Chiba, Aichi, Hiroshima, Ishikawa and Fukuoka prefectures, starting 31 March. The operator intends to deploy more than 10,000 base stations by end-March 2023.

SoftBank will start selling two 5G-enabled smartphone models on 27 March, and add two more later this year. Sharp and Sony recently unveiled their first 5G smartphone models. SoftBank plans to provide 5G smartphones from Sharp, China’s ZTE, Oppo and LG. Sharp unveiled its first 5G smartphone model, the Aquos R5G, on 17 February. The Android phone will be available in Japan this spring and its price will be similar to existing high-end smartphones, Sharp said.

Market competitor Rakuten Mobile recently announced plans to launch 4G services starting April, and then upgrade to 5G in summer as it gradually expands the network. It aims to have nationwide coverage by March 2021.  


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: LG / Oppo / Softbank / Sony / ZTE
Countries: Japan
This article is part of dossier

5G

