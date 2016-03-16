Edition: International
Sony unveils plans for new Playstation VR headset, controllers

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 09:52 CET | News
Sony announced at CES plans for a new VR headset for its Playstation gaming console. The PlayStation VR2 headset will be accompanied by the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller to give games a more immersive experience, with 110-degree field of view and haptic and audio feedback. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Sony / Sony Pictures Entertainment
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

CES

::: more

