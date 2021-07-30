Edition: International
Sopra Steria promotes Malarge to CEO, expects to beat FY financial targets

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 09:54 CET | News
IT group Sopra Steria said that Cyril Malarge, who has served as the company's chief operating officer for the past eighteen months, will be promoted to the role of CEO on 01 March. He succeeds Vincent Paris, who wishes to leave the position for personal and family reasons, while continuing to support Sopra Steria's chairman as an advisor. 

Categories: IT
Companies: Sopra Steria
Countries: France / World
