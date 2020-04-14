Edition: International
Wireless

South Africa gets 6 applicants for 5G spectrum auction

Thursday 31 December 2020 | 08:59 CET | News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa announced that six companies have applied to participate in the upcoming multi-band spectrum auction. They are all existing operators on the market: Cell C, Rain Networks, Vodacom, Telkom, Liquid Telecom and MTN. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cell C / ICASA / Liquid Telecom / MTN / Telkom / Vodacom
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

South African govt seeks to cut mobile data prices, reach 80% internet penetration by 2024

Published 09 Dec 2020 10:46 CET | South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed performance agreements with all of his cabinet ministers, detailing the ...

ICASA extends emergency mobile spectrum until March but starts charging fees
Published 30 Nov 2020 10:11 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has approved the amendment of the ICT Covid-19 National State of ...

Telkom says wholesale spectrum award won't support effective 5G roll-out
Published 12 Nov 2020 11:02 CET | South Africa
Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko has voiced displeasure at ICASA's allocation of spectrum for the wireless open-access network ...

Nokia deploys 5G radio, core and fixed network equipment on Vodacom South Africa network

Published 28 Oct 2020 11:10 CET | South Africa
Nokia has announced that it is deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network equipment on Vodacom South Africa's network. ...

South Africa opens applications for new mobile spectrum
Published 01 Oct 2020 11:46 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced it will publish the long-awaited invitations to apply ...

Rain starts providing 5G in Cape Town

Published 20 Jul 2020 10:18 CET | South Africa
South African operator Rain has announced that it has rolled out its 5G service in Cape Town, after a launch of the service in ...

ICASA announces delay in mobile spectrum award process
Published 03 Jul 2020 09:17 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) says it's preparing to publish the invitation to apply for new ...

MTN launches first 5G network at 100 sites in South Africa

Published 30 Jun 2020 17:08 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has officially launched its 5G network, a first for its 21 operations across Africa and the Middle East. The 5G ...

MTN South Africa awaits equipment to launch 5G network
Published 22 Jun 2020 10:29 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa is anticipating that the timing of the new high-demand spectrum auction and the switch-off of the temporary ...

ICASA receives 35 applications for spectrum under emergency regulations

Published 14 Apr 2020 09:16 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it has received about 35 applications in response to the ...





