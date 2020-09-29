Edition: International
South Korea committee adopts bill to curb Google, Apple in-app billing systems

Wednesday 25 August 2021 | 11:27 CET | News
South Korea has passed a bill to ban Google and Apple from forcing app developers to use the platforms' payment systems, Yonhap news agency reports. The legislation and judiciary committee of the National Assembly has approved the revision of the Telecommunications Business Act, which seeks to bar app market operators from abusing their dominant positions by requiring developers to use certain payment systems. If the bill is approved in a plenary session, South Korea will be the first country to introduce such curbs on Google and Apple's in-app billing policies.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Google
Countries: Korea, Republic of
