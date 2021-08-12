Edition: International
South Korean conglomerate Hanwha buys 8.8% stake in OneWeb for USD 300 mln

Thursday 12 August 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Hanwha, a business conglomerate from South Korea, has bought an 8.8 percent share in satellite communications network OneWeb for USD 300 million. Upon completion of the transation in the first half of next year, OneWeb will appoint a board director to represent Hanwha's share in the company. The satellite operator said the deal will bring further defence capabilities and the latest antenna technologies to OneWeb, along with new government customers and an expanded geographical reach.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: OneWeb
Countries: World
