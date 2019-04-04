Edition: International
South Korean mobile operators to share 5G networks in remote areas

Friday 16 April 2021 | 07:55 CET | News
South Korean mobile operators SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus have agreed to share their 5G networks in remote coastal and farm towns. The initiative is designed to accelerate the rollout of 5G networks across the country, Yonhap news agency reports, citing a statement from the Korean ICT Ministry. The agreement signed by SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus will enable 5G users to access 5G services regardless of their mobile operator in 131 remote locations across the country.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KT / LG Uplus / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
