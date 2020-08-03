Edition: International
Spacecom buys 9% of NuRAN Wireless, obtains exclusive supply rights for new African ops

Tuesday 29 June 2021 | 15:25 CET | News
Spacecom has announced an agreement with NuRAN Wireless, including a USD 3.2 million investment in the Canadian communications company. Spacecom is acquiring 9.3 percent of NuRAN's equity, subject to the contract's conditions. The agreement grants Spacecom exclusive rights to provide satellite capacity and bandwidth for all future NuRAN African operations, with potential annual revenue  of USD 2 million to USD 3 million.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: NuRAN Wireless / Orange / Spacecom
Countries: Africa / Canada
