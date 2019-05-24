Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

SpaceX launches eighth Starlink mission

Thursday 4 June 2020 | 11:16 CET | News
SpaceX launched its eighth Starlink mission on 3 June. Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying 60 more broadband internet satellites for its Starlink constellation floating in low Earth orbit. StarLink will reach a total of 480 satellites with the addition of this last batch. 

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the Telstar 18 Vantage mission in September 2018, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, and two separate Starlink missions in May 2019 and in January 2020. Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. 

On this mission, SpaceX is testing a Starlink satellite with a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft. If it works, the company will make this test version a standard one.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Iridium / SpaceX / Starlink
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

SpaceX launches seventh batch of Starlink satellites

Published 23 Apr 2020 14:17 CET | World
SpaceX launched its seventh batch of Starlink satellites on 22 April. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space ...

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites
Published 18 Mar 2020 15:41 CET | World
SpaceX managed to put another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on the back of a Falcon 9 rocket after canceling a planned ...

SpaceX aborts launch of Starlink broadband satellites at last second
Published 16 Mar 2020 15:06 CET | United States
SpaceX aborted the launch of its sixth batch of Starlink internet broadband satellites at the last second on 15 March due to a ...

SpaceX looking to raise USD 250 mln during financing round - report
Published 24 Feb 2020 11:00 CET | World
SpaceX is hoping to raise USD 250 million during its next funding round, with a price of USD 220 per share, CNBC reported, citing ...





Related Info

SpaceX launches seventh batch of Starlink satellites
23 Apr | World | News
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites
18 Mar | World | News
SpaceX aborts launch of Starlink broadband satellites at last second
16 Mar | United States | News
SpaceX looking to raise USD 250 mln during financing round - report
24 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now