Spain green lights new wholesale fibre market regulation

Monday 18 October 2021 | 10:07 CET | News
Spain's communications regulator CNMC said it has finally approved a proposal set out back in November 2020 to update the country's wholesale fixed broadband rules. The main consequence of the update is the decision to significantly increase the number of cities deemed "competitive" from 66 to 696, meaning former incumbent Telefonica is no longer required to provide wholesale access to its fibre-optic network in areas representing over 70 percent of the Spanish population, up from 35 percent in 2016.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CNMC / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

Related

O2 Spain launches first EUR 30 a month convergent tariff
Published 15 Oct 2021 13:48 CET | Spain
Telefonica Spain's O2 brand has launched a new EUR 30 a month convergent plan as part of a revamp of its portfolio designed to ...

Spanish FTTH subs top 12.2 mln in July, up 1.4 mln YoY
Published 22 Sep 2021 14:48 CET | Spain
The total number of active fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in Spain rose to 12.2 million at the end of July, up around 1.3 ...

Spanish court annuls EUR 3 mln Telefonica wholesale fine
Published 08 Sep 2021 08:50 CET | Spain
Spain's Audiencia Nacional has annulled a fine of EUR 3 million imposed by communications regulator CNMC on Telefonica back in ...

O2 Spain makes all fibre plans permanent
Published 30 Aug 2021 14:48 CET | Spain
Telefonica Spain's O2 brand has finally decided to make its time-limited fibre offers permanent and apply them in all parts of ...

Spanish FTTH subs top 12 mln in May
Published 09 Jul 2021 14:49 CET | Spain
The total number of active fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in Spain grew to 12.02 million at the end of May, up around 1.4 ...

Spain's CNMC cuts Telefonica infrastructure access rates by 22%
Published 21 Jun 2021 09:40 CET | Spain
Spain's communications and competition regulator CNMC has published its latest update of the prices charged by Telefonica to ...

Spain watchdog cuts cost of Telefonica indirect fibre service
Published 26 May 2021 09:09 CET | Spain
Spanish regulator CNMC has decided to cut the cost of Telefonica's indirect fibre rates in its latest review, opening the way for ...

Telefonica Spain to close 516 ADSL exchanges this year
Published 04 Jan 2021 09:26 CET | Spain
Telefonica will shut down a total of 516 ADSL exchanges in Spain this year as part of its ongoing migration to fibre, according ...

Telefonica to raise top fibre speed to 1 Gbps in January
Published 30 Nov 2020 08:54 CET | Spain
Telefonica confirmed that it intends to increase the maximum speed of its Spanish fibre service to 1 Gbps in January in exchange ...

Spain watchdog publishes new wholesale fibre market proposal
Published 18 Nov 2020 08:52 CET | Spain
Spain's communications and competition regulator CNMC has launched a public consultation on its proposal to update the country's ...

Spain approves new wholesale fibre market regulation
Published 25 Feb 2016 11:33 CET | Spain
Spain's communications regulator CNMC has finally approved new regulations governing the country's wholesale fixed broadband ...





