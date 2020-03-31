Edition: International
Spain raises just over EUR 1 bln in 700 MHz auction

Thursday 22 July 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
The Spanish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has completed its delayed auction of 5G-compatible frequencies in the 700 MHz band, raising a total of EUR 1.01 billion, around EUR 15 million above the starting price. In separate statements, the three operators vying for spectrum – Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange – confirmed they paid the reserve prices for the 2x10 MHz blocks, allowing them to launch 5G NSA (non standalone) services in the future and provide better coverage in indoor and larger outdoor areas. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Masmovil / Movistar / Orange / Telefonica / Vodafone
Countries: Spain
