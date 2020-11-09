Spain to impose tax on OTT platforms to fund local audiovisual production

Specifically, the new law would extend the obligation to finance European audiovisual production to providers offering services in Spain even if they are not physically present in the country. According to the draft law, platforms with a turnover of more than EUR 50 million generated from services in Spain would be required to allocate 5 percent of these revenues to finance European audiovisual works or as a contribution to the Cinematography Protection Fund.
A total of 70 percent of the amount must be allocated to fund audiovisual works by independent producers, and a minimum of 40 percent must be used to fund independent films in any of Spain’s official languages, added the draft. In addition, platforms earning less than EUR 50 million would be required to fund the rights to finished European productions, with at least 70 percent allocated to independent producers.
The move comes as the Spanish government is preparing to bring in a 3 percent tax on the digital revenues of large internet firms at the start of next year. The aim is to raise some EUR 1.2 billion a year from taxing online advertising, platforms and sales of user data by companies with global revenues above EUR 750 million that bring in a minimum of EUR 3 million in digital services revenue in Spain.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions