Spain watchdog publishes new wholesale fibre market proposal

In a statement, the CNMC said the surge in the number of NGN (fibre and cable) lines from 28 million at the start of 2016 to an expected 70 million-plus this year means that there are now 592 areas with at least 3 different operators with NGN deployments. In addition, since February 2016 Telefonica’s share of the residential fibre market has fallen to below 40 percent and there are now at least three NGA networks with a minimum coverage of 20 percent, said the regulator. Telefonica's fibre footprint in Spain reached 24.4 million premises passed (the biggest FTTH network in Europe) at the end of September.
Under the revised rules, Telefonica would have to continue to provide access to its wholesale fibre network in a total of 7,539 non-competitive areas (33 percent of the population) but would not be required to give rivals access to fibre in the areas now deemed competitive . It will, however, need to continue providing access to its civil infrastructure (conduits and poles) in all areas as well as indirect access to its copper-based network.
Interested parties have been given 1 month to submit their comments on the public consultation before the CNMC approves a draft measure that will be sent to the European Commission as well as to Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions