Broadband

Spain watchdog publishes new wholesale fibre market proposal

Wednesday 18 November 2020 | 08:52 CET | News
Spain's communications and competition regulator CNMC has launched a public consultation on its proposal to update the country’s wholesale fixed broadband rules (EC wholesale access Markets 3a, 3b and 4) over four years after they were introduced. Above all, the watchdog is seeking feedback on its proposal to significantly increase the number of cities deemed “competitive” from 66 to 592. If the revised regulation is approved, former incumbent Telefonica would no longer be required to provide wholesale access to its fibre-optic network in areas representing 67 percent of the Spanish population, up from 35 percent in 2016.

In a statement, the CNMC said the surge in the number of NGN (fibre and cable) lines from 28 million at the start of 2016 to an expected 70 million-plus this year means that there are now 592 areas with at least 3 different operators with NGN deployments. In addition, since February 2016 Telefonica’s share of the residential fibre market has fallen to below 40 percent and there are now at least three NGA networks with a minimum coverage of 20 percent, said the regulator. Telefonica's fibre footprint in Spain reached 24.4 million premises passed (the biggest FTTH network in Europe) at the end of September.

Under the revised rules, Telefonica would have to continue to provide access to its wholesale fibre network in a total of 7,539 non-competitive areas (33 percent of the population) but would not be required to give rivals access to fibre in the areas now deemed competitive . It will, however, need to continue providing access to its civil infrastructure (conduits and poles) in all areas as well as indirect access to its copper-based network.

Interested parties have been given 1 month to submit their comments on the public consultation before the CNMC approves a draft measure that will be sent to the European Commission as well as to Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: CNMC / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
