Spanish operators issue joint call for 'rational and responsible' use of networks during coronavirus lockdown

Monday 16 March 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Spain’s network operators have together issued an unprecedented call for a “rational and responsible” use of telecommunication services to ensure they can continue to provide connectivity for remote working and schooling needs during the country’s 15-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a "State of Alarm" on 14 March, confirming that the country will go into lockdown for 15 days from 16 March, placing severe restrictions on travel and requiring companies to make it possible for people to continue working from home wherever possible.

In a joint statement, Movistar (Telefonica), Orange, Vodafone, Masmovil and Euskaltel said fixed and mobile telecommunications networks are already experiencing a traffic explosion, with fixed networks seeing traffic increases of nearly 40 percent in recent days while mobile use has surged by around 50 percent in voice and 25 percent in data. Similarly, traffic from instant messaging tools such as Whatsapp has increased fivefold, while that of remote working tools such as Skype and Webex has risen fourfold, they said.

As a result, the operators jointly urged customers to help them maintain service quality for remote working and e-learning by shifting the use of video streaming and online gaming to off-peak hours. They also advised customers to use landlines instead of mobile phones for making calls and to only download essential documents and files between two and four in the afternoon and overnight. 

Other recommendations include sending cloud links rather than heavy files containing videos and presentations, making use of collaboration tools, avoiding mass emails and optimising traffic for work and education rather than leisure activities such as cloud-based video games and live video streaming.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Euskaltel / Masmovil / Movistar Spain / Orange Spain / Skype / Telefonica / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
