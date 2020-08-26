Edition: International
Spark FY revenues slip on lockdown effects, EBITDAI still reaches top of guidance

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 11:24 CET | News
Spark New Zealand said revenues for its fiscal full year to end-June dipped lower by 0.8 percent from the year before to NZD 3.593 billion, pulled down by a loss of NZD 38 million in roaming revenues amid covid-19 lockdowns and closed borders, masking a strong underlying performance in mobile and cloud, security and service management. The EBITDAI (earnings before finance income and expense, income tax, depreciation, amortisation, and net investment income) still came in at the top end of expectations, up 1 percent to NZD 1.124 billion. The company said it will therefore keep its total

Categories: General
Companies: Spark / Spark New Zealand
Countries: New Zealand
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

