Spotify customer growth tops expectations in Q2

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 12:33 CET | News

Spotify reported second-quarter customer numbers and revenues at the high end of its guidance, finishing the period with 299 million monthly users, up 29 percent from a year earlier. The company said weakness in some markets in April and May due to the coronavirus outbreak was offset by a recovery in June, with growth particularly strong in North America and India. As a result, it expects to meet its full-year targets. 

The number of paid subscribers rose 27 percent year-on-year and was up 6 percent from Q1 to 138 million. This led the growth in revenues, up 13 percent to EUR 1.89 billion, as ad revenue fell 21 percent year-on-year due to the Covid-19 impact. ARPU for paid subscribers was down 7 percent excluding currency effects to EUR 4.41. 

Operating costs jumped 48 percent to EUR 646 million, due mainly to higher employee social charges after the rise in Spotify's share price during the period. The company said core expenses were up slightly less than expected, as some marketing spend was pushed later into the year.  The operating loss still widened to EUR 167 million from EUR 3 million a year ago, and free cash flow fell to EUR 27 million from EUR 50 million over the same period. 

For the third quarter, Spotify forecast an operating loss of EUR 70-150 million on revenues of EUR 1.85-2.05 billion. Paid subscribers are expected to grow to 140-144 million, and total monthly active users should reach 312-317 million. 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Spotify
Countries: World
