Spotify inks exclusive podcast deal with DC Comics and Warner Bros

Friday 19 June 2020 | 09:52 CET | News
Spotify has signed a multi-year deal to produce and exclusively show scripted podcasts with DC Comics, part of Warner Bros. The two companies will work together on a new original lineup of podcasts, only for Spotify. The deal will include the intellectual property of the entire DC Universe, using them for new Spotify shows.There will also be a number of stand-alone podcast series, drawn from Warner Bros Studio’s broader collection of titles. More information about crossover events will be released in the future. 

Warner Bros Digital Networks (WBDN) will manage the business and strategy related to the partnership. Warner Bros Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content (BRC), will oversee the creative relationship and co-develop and produce the programming together with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows on its platform.

No financial details were disclosed about the contract.


