Spotify unveils 'Car Thing' in-car entertainment system

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 09:40 CET | News
Spotify has launched its first dedicated car player in the US, a voice-controlled device called Car Thing. The hardware is a Spotify-only, Bluetooth-connected device with voice, touch, or physical controls that lets users access the audio platform without needing to consult their phone screen. Spotify said Car Thing is currently available as a "limited product launch" to selected Spotify Premium subscribers who simply have to pay shipping fees if they're chosen to try out the player.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Spotify
Countries: United States
