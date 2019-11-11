Edition: International
Wireless

Spurs Give teams up with AT&T, Aruba to offer free Wi-Fi in San Antonio

Monday 20 April 2020 | 11:38 CET | News

Spurs Give, the official nonprofit of the Spurs NBA team, is teaming up with AT&T and Aruba to offer free wireless internet at the AT&T Center for San Antonio community members who need reliable Wi-Fi access due to Covid-19. The service will enable students and other members of the community to continue to learn, work and stay connected from the safety of their cars in the parking lot.

Members of the community will be able to access the free internet hotspot starting 20 April daily from 08.00 to 19.30 hours. 

AT&T worked with the arena to use its AT&T Global Video Services infrastructure, usually used for transferring high-quality broadcast video, for a high-speed publicly accessible Wi-Fi network through Aruba hotspots. On top of the fibre to Wi-Fi conversion, AT&T Cybersecurity’s Global Security Gateway service is being provided to keep connections highly secure.


