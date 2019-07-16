Edition: International
Wireless

StarHub launches early 5G service trial in Singapore

Tuesday 18 August 2020 | 07:21 CET | News
Singapore operator StarHub has launched its 5G service on the local market. With StarHub’s new Mobile+ or Biz+ mobile plans, customers will be able to access the operator’s 5G service. The early trial access to StarHub 5G is free-of-charge for customers. The company plans to launch full commercial 5G standalone services in 2021.

StarHub also reports that its 5G network currently cover 53 percent of Singapore’s populated areas and will expand to 70 percent coverage by September this year. The areas include busy locations and major residential hubs, such as Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Central Business District, Clementi, Jurong, Orchard, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

StarHub offers Mobile+ plans for 5G subscribers

StarHub’s trio of Mobile+ plans will be enhanced with early 5G capabilities for customers to stream video content, play games and browse the internet. Launched earlier this month, Mobile+ is StarHub’s all-inclusive suite of plans that offer customers entertainment, data bundles, talktime, SMS and Caller Number Display.

All Mobile+ plans come with free 12-month subscription to StarHub TV+, which is currently available for the standard rate of SGD 9.90 per month, as well as free one-month access to cloud gaming service Antstream Arcade (standard monthly fee: SGD 8.99). With StarHub TV+, subscribers can stream Korean, Chinese and English content on demand, and up to 20,000 hours of programming per month, as well as play over 1000 classic arcade video games through Antstream Arcade.

StarHub intros 5G Mobile Office Bundles for business customers 

StarHub 5G also provides enterprises with an offer that combines 5G connectivity, SmartUC softphone capabilities and productivity applications in a single Mobile Office Bundle. For a flat monthly fee, enterprise customers will be able to choose one of the three new Biz+ 2-year plans with StarHub SmartUC Mobile and Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

The new plans, which will be available starting 18 August, come in 2-year, SIM-Only 1-year and SIM-Only no-contract options. They offer customers bundles of data and customisation with new value-added services. Customers on the Biz+ 2-year plans will be able to access device care – unlimited access to technical support and 2 device swaps in 24 months with free delivery to any location in Singapore – with StarHub SmartSupport.

For a start, customers will be able to access StarHub 5G using Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G. Customers on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Note20 5G and Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G will receive 5G software updates from Samsung in phases starting end-August. Users of Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G will receive 5G software updates from Oppo progressively from end-October.

StarHub 5G is currently ‘live’ on 2100MHz spectrum

StarHub 5G is currently ‘live’ on 2100MHz spectrum on a non-standalone architecture. Nokia is the technology partner for StarHub 5G. This early 5G trial will run till 16 February 2021. By mid-2021 StarHub will offer 5G services on 3.5GHz spectrum on a standalone architecture.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Microsoft / Nokia / Oppo / Samsung / StarHub
Countries: Singapore
