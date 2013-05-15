Edition: International
STC and Virgin MEA receive first MVNO licence in Kuwait

Monday 22 March 2021 | 08:29 CET | News
STC Kuwait and Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa (VMMEA) received the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority's approval for the first MVNO licence in Kuwait. They will launch Virgin Mobile Kuwait (Connect Arabia) using STC's network, with STC acting as a host facilities provider.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: STC Kuwait / Virgin Mobile
Countries: Kuwait
