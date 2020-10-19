Edition: International
Swedish 5G auction raises SEK 2.32 billion as all 4 short-listed bidders secure spectrum

Tuesday 19 January 2021 | 17:42 CET | News
Swedish communications regulator PTS said its has completed the auction of 5G spectrum. Three bidders have won permits for spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and one has won the entire available 2.3 GHz spectrum, raising nearly SEK 2.32 billion. The regulator said it will make its final licence award decisions within the next few days.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Sweden / Ericsson / Net4Mobility / Nokia / PTS / Tele2 Sweden / Telenor Sweden / Telia / Teracom
Countries: Sweden
