Broadband

Swisscom faces new competition investigation on broadband pricing

Wednesday 26 August 2020 | 09:00 CET | News

Weko, the Swiss Competition Commission, said it has opened an investigation into Swisscom for possible abuse of its dominant market position in broadband connections. Swisscom demands high prices to deploy connections for companies in tender offers, Weko said. Its competitors, which include other telecommunications companies, rely on the network infrastructure of Swisscom for such projects. According to Weko's preliminary investigation, Swisscom charges competitors high prices so that they refrain from submitting a competitive offer. 

Weko will examine these suspicions in the investigation. In 2015, the competition commission sanctioned Swisscom for a similar situation. At the time, the case focused on the tender offer to deploy networks at post offices. The case is pending before the Federal Administrative Court. 

Recently, Swiss internet service provider Init7 filed a complaint about Swisscom to Weko. According to Init7, Swisscom enables competitors to use its fibre but they can control it only through Swisscom's technology.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Swisscom / Weko
Countries: Switzerland
Related

Swiss ISP Init7 reports Swisscom to Competition Commission over fibre capacity
Published 19 Aug 2020 09:55 CET | Switzerland
Swiss internet service provider Init7 has reported Swisscom to the Competition Commission (Weko), SFR reports. According to ...

Sunrise claims CHF 350 mln from Swisscom for ADSL market abuse

Published 18 May 2020 09:04 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said it has filed a lawsuit to claim CHF 350 million in damages from Swisscom due to alleged abuse of the ...

Swiss Parliament agrees compromise on Telecommunications Act reforms
Published 19 Mar 2019 09:52 CET | Switzerland
The Swiss Parliament has agreed a revised Telecommunications Act after the lower chamber cleared the last differences concerning ...

Swiss Parliament passes Telecom Act reform without wholesale fibre access regulation
Published 29 Nov 2018 10:22 CET | Switzerland
The Swiss Council of States, the lower chamber of parliament, has rejected a proposal to regulate wholesale access to Swisscom's ...

Swiss parliament rejects new wholesale access regulation for Swisscom
Published 28 Sep 2018 09:07 CET | Switzerland
The Swiss parliament has rejected a proposal to subject Swisscom to additional wholesale regulation opening up its network to ...

ComCom calls on Parliament to amend Telecommunications Act to enable VULA
Published 25 Jun 2018 18:17 CET | Switzerland
Swiss regulator ComCom has rejected a request from alternative operator Sunrise to order virtual unbundled access (VULA) on the ...

Sunrise welcomes Weko investigation into Swisscom
Published 22 Jul 2013 11:19 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise has welcomed a decision by the Federal Competition Commission (Weko) to open an investigation into alleged ...

Weko investigates market for business broadband services
Published 19 Jul 2013 10:42 CET | Switzerland
Switzerland's Federal Competition Competition (Weko) has opened an investigation into whether Swisscom has abused its market ...





