Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Swisscom picks Nokia to upgrade optical network

Monday 10 May 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Swisscom has picked Nokia to upgrade its infrastructure. It said Nokia will provide hardware, software and professional services to transform the network into a fully automated and high capacity optical infrastructure. It will deploy its Nokia WaveFabric, the network applications part of the WaveSuite, the WavePrime Digital Twin as a Service, which provides a cloud-hosted digital representation or simulation of the physical network, and services to check the network. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Nokia / Swisscom
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Swisscom extends contract with Ericsson to transition to 5G standalone
Published 04 May 2021 09:40 CET | Switzerland
Ericsson said it has extended the 5G contract with Swisscom to roll out a 5G standalone network. Under the new agreement, ...

Swisscom partners with Inseego to deploy MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot for 5G network
Published 02 Dec 2020 14:44 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has signed a partnership agreement with Inseego to deploy the 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot on the 5G network. The 5G ...

Swisscom picks Nokia receiver for 5G FWA services

Published 16 Nov 2020 15:45 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has picked Nokia to deploy its FastMile 5G Receivers in rural areas in Switzerland to provide high-speed broadband ...

Swisscom picks Ekinops to supply new virtualised network system for uCPE
Published 10 Nov 2020 10:53 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has picked optical transport specialist Ekinops to supply a new virtualised network system on uCPE (universal Customer ...





Related Info

Swisscom extends contract with Ericsson to transition to 5G standalone
4 May | Switzerland | News
Swisscom partners with Inseego to deploy MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot for 5G network
2 Dec 2020 | Switzerland | News
Swisscom picks Nokia receiver for 5G FWA services
16 Nov 2020 | Switzerland | News
Swisscom picks Ekinops to supply new virtualised network system for uCPE
10 Nov 2020 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 May United Internet Q1 2021
11 May Softbank FY results
11 May Vizio Q1 2021
11 May Allot Q1 2021
11 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2021
11 May Sonim Q1 2021
11 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2021
11 May Radcom Q1 2021
11 May Lattice Semiconductor investor day
11 May Small Cells World Summit
12 May BT FY results
12 May Airtel Africa Q1 2021
12 May Mediaset Q1 2021
12 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2021
12 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2021
12 May Bredband2 Q1 2021
12 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
12 May Syn Q1 results 2021
12 May OTE Q1 2021
12 May NEC FY results
13 May Alibaba Group Q1
13 May Inwit Q1 2021
13 May Telefonica Q1 2021
13 May Poly fiscal Q4
13 May DZS investors day
14 May Digi Communications Q1 2021
14 May Japan Display FY results
14 May Sohu.com Q1 2021
14 May Sogou Q1 2021
17 May World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now