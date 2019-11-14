Swisscom revamps TV offer with launch of blue TV, Teleclub rebranding

Swisscom has confirmed a rebranding of its TV services and cinemas under the name blue. The operator announced the launch of the new TV offer 'blue TV' with its Swisscom Box. The service will also be available over the top through apps, and as a premium service on other networks, under the name blue+.
Swisscom viewers can watch blue TV via set-top box, the app for smartphones and tablets and as a web player for laptops on blue.ch. It will be available also as a smart TV app, starting with Samsung from the beginning of October.
An app with the blue+ content also will be launched on rival UPC's TV boxes in the next few weeks, as part of the rebranding of Swisscom's premium TV offer Teleclub. Blue+ offers a range of channels, 30 hours of replay and 60 hours of recording. Users can opt to pay a subscription of CHF 10 per month for the ad-free version or watch TV with ads free of charge.
The blue+ packages also include blue Sport for CHF 29.90 per month. The package offers the broadcast of Swiss and European football leagues, including Italy, Spain, England and Germany, as well as international competitions such as the UEFA Champions League. The blue Max package offers streaming of series and movies on 11 channels for CHF 19.90 per month, while blue Doku offers documentaries and reporting for just CHF 9.90 per month. Blue Cinema, formerly known as KITAG cinemas, is also part of the blue TV offer.
Blue.ch offers a complete overview of all the channels as well as direct access to blue TV, including on demand content, blue+ and tickets for blue cinemas. Bluenews.ch is the news channel.
In addition, Twitch, the streaming platform for gaming and eSports, is now available on the Swisscom TV platform. The Blue brand will be used also for gaming services from Swisscom, including a cloud gaming subscription for casual gamers planned to launch in early 2021. Blue gaming will be available both on the Swisscom Box and for mobile devices.
