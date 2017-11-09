Edition: International
Swisscom runs 5G Start-up Challenge with Ericsson, Qualcomm

Thursday 24 September 2020 | 13:32 CET | News

Swisscom said it has partnered with Ericsson and Qualcomm to pick start-ups to develop 5G applications through the 5G Start-up Challenge competition. The winners of the competition can test their applications in March 2021 at Swisscom's 5G laboratory or other locations and regions and even on trains, with the support of Ericsson, Qualcomm, Venturelab and Swisscom. The winners will be able to visit innovation facilities such as the Federal Institute of Technology and the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne.

In November, the general public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite application. The start-up or the research team that wins the public vote will travel to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2021. Applications to take part in the competition must be received at www.swisscom.com/startupchallenge by 11 October. The ten most interesting applications will then be invited to the final in December.

This is the first time that the competition, which was launched in 2013, is open to start-ups and research teams globally. Past winners include Ava, Exeon Analytics, Futurae and Sentifi.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Qualcomm / Swisscom
Countries: Switzerland
