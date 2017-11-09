Swisscom runs 5G Start-up Challenge with Ericsson, Qualcomm

Swisscom said it has partnered with Ericsson and Qualcomm to pick start-ups to develop 5G applications through the 5G Start-up Challenge competition. The winners of the competition can test their applications in March 2021 at Swisscom's 5G laboratory or other locations and regions and even on trains, with the support of Ericsson, Qualcomm, Venturelab and Swisscom. The winners will be able to visit innovation facilities such as the Federal Institute of Technology and the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne.
In November, the general public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite application. The start-up or the research team that wins the public vote will travel to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2021. Applications to take part in the competition must be received at www.swisscom.com/startupchallenge by 11 October. The ten most interesting applications will then be invited to the final in December.
This is the first time that the competition, which was launched in 2013, is open to start-ups and research teams globally. Past winners include Ava, Exeon Analytics, Futurae and Sentifi.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions