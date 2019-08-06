Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Synaptics buys US chipmaker DSP to expand in low-power smart devices

Monday 30 August 2021 | 14:37 CET | News
Synaptics has agreed to buy US-based chipmaker DSP Group, as part of efforts to expand its portfolio of components for low-power smart devices. The company will pay USD 22 per DSP share in cash, a significant premium on DSP's previous closing share price of just over USD 14. The offer values DSP at around USD 532 million for all its outstanding shares. Both companies' boards have approved the deal.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: DSP Group / Synaptics
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

DSP, Cloud of Things to demonstrate IoT gateway based on ULE

Published 19 Jul 2021 13:45 CET | World
US chipmaker DSP Group said it will be demonstrating a fully managed Internet of Things (IoT) gateway based on ULE at the ...

DSP narrows loss, lifts revenues 16% in Q1
Published 03 May 2021 17:02 CET | United States
US chipset maker DSP Group said revenues increased 16 percent from the year before to USD 32.60 million in the first quarter. ...

Synaptics prices USD 400 mln offering
Published 12 Mar 2021 09:57 CET | United States
Synaptics has priced an offering of USD 400 million worth of 4.000 percent senior unsecured notes due 2029. The sale is expected ...

Synaptics expands AI multimedia SoCs for mainstream STBs, smart video devices
Published 27 Jan 2021 15:07 CET | World
Synaptics has announced customer sampling of its VideoSmart VS640, a next generation edge computing SoC that is AI-enriched for ...

Synaptics to power San Jose headquarters with solar power
Published 22 Sep 2020 09:43 CET | United States
Synaptics has announced that its headquarters will soon be fully powered by renewable solar energy through TotalGreen, a ...

DSP quarterly loss widens as Q2 revenues fall 2%
Published 30 Jul 2020 15:38 CET | World
DSP Group reported second-quarter revenues of USD 28.3 million, down 2 percent from a year earlier as growth in the UC and smart ...

Synaptics to acquire DisplayLink
Published 21 Jul 2020 09:38 CET | World
Synaptics announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire DisplayLink, a specialist in high-performance video ...

Synaptics buys certain Broadcom IoT assets in USD 250 mln cash deal
Published 08 Jul 2020 09:00 CET | World
Synaptics has agreed to buy some of Broadcom's IoT assets and manufacturing rights for about USD 250 million in cash. Under the ...

DSP acquires SoundChip

Published 09 Jun 2020 14:02 CET | World
DSP acquired privately owned SoundChip, a supplier of active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, engineering services, design ...

Synaptics appoints Hardman to BoD
Published 25 May 2020 10:06 CET | World
Synaptics appointed Susan Hardman to its BoD, effective 22 May. Hardman will join the board's Compensation Committee. Hardman ...

Synaptics completes sale of Asia LCD TDDI ops
Published 17 Apr 2020 11:34 CET | Asia
Synaptics, a specialist in human interface hardware and software, has completed the sale of its Asia-based mobile LCD TDDI ...

Synaptics releases edge computing video SoCs with AI framework at CES 2020
Published 07 Jan 2020 10:11 CET | World
Synaptics announced a new Smart Edge AI platform, the VideoSmart VS600 family of multimedia system on a chip (SoC) products that ...

Synaptics sells Asia-based LCD TDDI ops for USD 120 mln
Published 20 Dec 2019 09:43 CET | Asia
Synaptics, a specialist in human interface hardware and software, has sold its Asia-based mobile LCD TDDI operations to Hua ...

Synaptics names new CFO
Published 11 Oct 2019 08:54 CET | United States
After appointing a new CEO in August, Synaptics has now named a new CFO. Dean Butler will take over his new duties from 21 ...

Synaptics to showcase Smart Edge AI, Media Streamer products at IBC

Published 10 Sep 2019 12:15 CET | World
Synaptics will showcase at IBC new edge computing demonstrations featuring its Smart Edge AI AudioSmart and VideoSmart SoCs with ...

Synaptics appoints new president, CEO
Published 06 Aug 2019 08:42 CET | United States
US-based developer of human interface hardware and software Synaptics appointed Michael Hurlston as president and chief executive ...





Related Info

DSP, Cloud of Things to demonstrate IoT gateway based on ULE
19 Jul | World | News
DSP narrows loss, lifts revenues 16% in Q1
3 May | United States | News
Synaptics prices USD 400 mln offering
12 Mar | United States | News
Synaptics expands AI multimedia SoCs for mainstream STBs, smart video devices
27 Jan | World | News
Synaptics to power San Jose headquarters with solar power
22 Sep 2020 | United States | News
DSP quarterly loss widens as Q2 revenues fall 2%
30 Jul 2020 | World | News
Synaptics to acquire DisplayLink
21 Jul 2020 | World | News
Synaptics buys certain Broadcom IoT assets in USD 250 mln cash deal
8 Jul 2020 | World | News
DSP acquires SoundChip
9 Jun 2020 | World | News
Synaptics appoints Hardman to BoD
25 May 2020 | World | News
Synaptics completes sale of Asia LCD TDDI ops
17 Apr 2020 | Asia | News
Synaptics releases edge computing video SoCs with AI framework at CES 2020
7 Jan 2020 | World | News
Synaptics sells Asia-based LCD TDDI ops for USD 120 mln
20 Dec 2019 | Asia | News
Synaptics names new CFO
11 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Synaptics to showcase Smart Edge AI, Media Streamer products at IBC
10 Sep 2019 | World | News
Synaptics appoints new president, CEO
6 Aug 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Smartone FY results
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
02 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
02 Sep Broadcom fiscal Q3
02 Sep Ooma fiscal Q2
06 Sep Blockchain Expo Global
06 Sep Cyber Security & Cloud Expo World Series
07 Sep Gamma Communications H1 2021
07 Sep Bango H1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now