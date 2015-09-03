Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

T-Mobile Netherlands sells to Apax, Warburg Pincus for EUR 5.1 billion

Tuesday 7 September 2021 | 08:30 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 have agreed to sell T-Mobile Netherlands for an enterprise value of EUR 5.1 billion to the private equity funds Apax and Warburg Pincus. T-Mobile said it plans to continue its strategy as a challenger on the Dutch market under the new owners.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Tele2 / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom to increase stake in T-Mobile US to over 48% in share swap with Softbank
Published 07 Sep 2021 09:25 CET | United States
Deutsche Telekom announced plans to increase its stake in T-Mobile US. It will use part of the proceeds from the just announced ...

Apax en Warburg Pincus nemen T-Mobile over voor EUR 5,1 miljard
Published 07 Sep 2021 08:18 CET | Netherlands | Update: 07 Sep 2021 09:06 CET
Fondsen van Apax en Warburg Pincus nemen T-Mobile over van Deutsche Telekom en Tele2, zo maakt de provider bekend. Eigenaars ...

Reliance Industries set to offer USD 5.7 bln for T-Mobile Netherlands - report
Published 06 Sep 2021 09:48 CET | Netherlands
India's Reliance Industries is preparing to make a non-binding offer of USD 5.7 billion for T-Mobile Netherlands, two people ...

Ziggo loses more customers on saturated Dutch broadband market in Q2; T-Mobile, KPN gain
Published 17 Aug 2021 09:40 CET | Netherlands
Dutch broadband market leader Ziggo lost customers for a fourth consecutive quarter in Q2 2021. KPN grew through the acquisition ...

T-Mobile cements lead on Dutch mobile market in Q2 with most new subscribers
Published 15 Aug 2021 07:20 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile took the lead again in growth on the Dutch mobile market in the second quarter. The operator gained a net 55,000 new ...

T-Mobile Netherlands lifts revenues, drives cost benefits in Q2
Published 12 Aug 2021 11:09 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands recorded revenue growth of of 5.4 percent and a profit increase of 8.4 percent in the second quarter. The ...

Deutsche Telekom starts process to divest T-Mobile Netherlands - report

Published 05 Jul 2021 08:30 CET | Netherlands
Deutsche Telekom has begun the process to sell T-Mobile Netherlands, Bloomberg reports citing sources familiar with the matter. ...

Cellnex completes takeover of 3,150 T-Mobile masts in Netherlands
Published 02 Jun 2021 10:33 CET | Netherlands
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex and Deutsche Telekom said they have completed integration of the 3,150 telecommunications ...

KKR, Deutsche Telekom Capital set up new FTTH joint venture in Netherlands
Published 07 Apr 2021 08:59 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands has found a new partner to expand its FTTH services. Its parent company Deutsche Telekom is partnering with ...

Deutsche Telekom may need to accept a lower price to shift T-Mobile Netherlands
Published 11 Jan 2021 17:22 CET | Netherlands
Deutsche Telekom has reportedly restarted the search for a buyer of its Dutch subsidiary, T-Mobile Netherlands. Dutch paper Het ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom to increase stake in T-Mobile US to over 48% in share swap with Softbank
09:25 | United States | News
Apax en Warburg Pincus nemen T-Mobile over voor EUR 5,1 miljard
08:18 | Netherlands | News
Reliance Industries set to offer USD 5.7 bln for T-Mobile Netherlands - report
6 Sep | Netherlands | News
Ziggo loses more customers on saturated Dutch broadband market in Q2; T-Mobile, KPN gain
17 Aug | Netherlands | News
T-Mobile cements lead on Dutch mobile market in Q2 with most new subscribers
15 Aug | Netherlands | News
T-Mobile Netherlands lifts revenues, drives cost benefits in Q2
12 Aug | Netherlands | News
Deutsche Telekom starts process to divest T-Mobile Netherlands - report
5 Jul | Netherlands | News
Cellnex completes takeover of 3,150 T-Mobile masts in Netherlands
2 Jun | Netherlands | News
KKR, Deutsche Telekom Capital set up new FTTH joint venture in Netherlands
7 Apr | Netherlands | News
Deutsche Telekom may need to accept a lower price to shift T-Mobile Netherlands
11 Jan | Netherlands | Commentary

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Sep Gamma Communications H1 2021
07 Sep Bango H1
08 Sep Kore investor day
08 Sep Open RAN Summit
08 Sep Lenovo Tech World
13 Sep Palo Alto Networks analyst meeting
13 Sep 5G and Beyond
13 Sep ECOC Exhibition
14 Sep ICT Spring 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now