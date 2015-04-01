Edition: International
T-Mobile NL files lawsuit to delay KPN copper network shutdown

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 09:37 CET | News
T-Mobile Netherlands is taking legal action to stop KPN's plan to shut down the copper network. T-Mobile said it needs more time to migrate customers to fibre, and under KPN's current planning, it could be forced to take more expensive wholesale services from the incumbent. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: ACM / KPN / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
