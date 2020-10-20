Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

T-Mobile US adds 1.7 million postpaid customers in Q4, record 5.5 million for FY

Thursday 7 January 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
T-Mobile US added a record number of postpaid customers in 2020 and said that coverage of its Ultra Capacity 5G speeds (2.5 GHz) expanded to 106 million people, passing its goal of 100 million by year-end. The company's entire 5G network is accessible to 280 million, with nationwide coverage expected for the end of this year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

T-Mobile to acquire Sprint affiliate Swiftel in South Dakota
Published 05 Jan 2021 09:06 CET | United States
T-Mobile US reached a definitive agreement to acquire the wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU), a ...

T-Mobile US experiences data breach
Published 04 Jan 2021 09:54 CET | United States
T-Mobile US said it has experienced a data breach which exposed certain customer data, BleepingComputer reported, citing company ...

T-Mobile US told to discontinue ads around its 'superior' 5G

Published 22 Dec 2020 11:08 CET | United States
The US National Advertising Review Board (NARB) has recommended that T-Mobile US discontinue its ads implying that its 5G is more ...

T-Mobile US offers free 5G phones from Samsung, OnePlus
Published 14 Dec 2020 14:39 CET | United States
T-Mobile US is offering free Samsung and OnePlus 5G phones and new mobile hotspot and internet plans or smartwatches and ...

T-Mobile US launches first 5G mobile hotspot, new broadband plans
Published 10 Dec 2020 16:12 CET | United States
T-Mobile US is launching its first 5G mobile hotspot device. The Inseego 5G MiFi 2000 can connect up to 30 devices over Wi-Fi ...

T-Mobile US takes San Francisco to court for not acting quickly enough on 5G upgrade applications
Published 23 Nov 2020 09:52 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has filed a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco and the county's department of building inspection, saying ...

T-Mobile US activates 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Published 20 Nov 2020 15:27 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has activated the new nationwide 988-emergency lifeline for customers on its network. The number provides free mental ...

T-Mobile US launches 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
Published 11 Nov 2020 10:56 CET | United States
T-Mobile US announced it will start taking orders for the Google Pixel 4a smartphone with 5G from 13 November. The device will be ...

T‑Mobile expands Home Internet to over 130 additional cities, towns
Published 09 Nov 2020 16:30 CET | United States
T-Mobile US said it's expanding its Home Internet service to more than 130 additional cities and towns across Michigan, ...

T-Mobile US starts iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini sales
Published 09 Nov 2020 10:12 CET | United States
T-Mobile US and Metro by T-Mobile started offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini smartphones. These became available ...

T-Mobile US raises EBITDA outlook after over 2 million customers added in Q3
Published 06 Nov 2020 08:48 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has significantly increased its outlook for second-half EBITDA and cash flow after record customer growth in the ...

T-Mobile US expands mid-band 5G coverage
Published 28 Oct 2020 15:05 CET | United States
T-Mobile US announced that it has nearly doubled the number of cities and towns covered by mid-band spectrum on its 5G network. ...

T-Mobile US unveils venture capital fund to power 5G innovation
Published 22 Oct 2020 11:12 CET | United States
T-Mobile US created T-Mobile Ventures, a new multi-year investment fund designed to fuel 5G innovation by backing early and ...

T-Mobile US starts USD 4.75 billion notes offering
Published 20 Oct 2020 09:08 CET | United States
T-Mobile US has agreed to sell USD 4.75 billion worth of senior secured notes in a private offering, including USD 1 billion ...





Related Info

T-Mobile to acquire Sprint affiliate Swiftel in South Dakota
5 Jan | United States | News
T-Mobile US experiences data breach
4 Jan | United States | News
T-Mobile US told to discontinue ads around its 'superior' 5G
22 Dec 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US offers free 5G phones from Samsung, OnePlus
14 Dec 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US launches first 5G mobile hotspot, new broadband plans
10 Dec 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US takes San Francisco to court for not acting quickly enough on 5G upgrade applications
23 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US activates 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
20 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US launches 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
11 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T‑Mobile expands Home Internet to over 130 additional cities, towns
9 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US starts iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini sales
9 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US raises EBITDA outlook after over 2 million customers added in Q3
6 Nov 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US expands mid-band 5G coverage
28 Oct 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US unveils venture capital fund to power 5G innovation
22 Oct 2020 | United States | News
T-Mobile US starts USD 4.75 billion notes offering
20 Oct 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
11 Jan CES 2021
13 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
13 Jan FCC meeting
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
14 Jan Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now