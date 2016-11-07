Edition: International
T-Mobile US drops own TV service to offer Philo, YouTube TV

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
T-Mobile US announced a change in its TV strategy to offer the YouTube TV and Philo streaming services to customers. There will replace its TVision service launched last year, after the provider for that ran into financial problems. The deal with YouTube is part of a wider partnership with Google that will see T-Mobile also promote Google devices and services.

Categories: General
Companies: Google / MobiTV / Philo / T-Mobile US / YouTube
Countries: United States
