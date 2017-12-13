Edition: International
Broadband

T-Mobile US relaunches TVision OTT TV service

Tuesday 27 October 2020 | 17:31 CET | News
T-Mobile US has relaunched its TVision OTT TV service, with a lower price and new subscription options. The service is available initially to T-Mobile postpaid subscribers nationwide, starting at USD 40 per month. 

T-Mobile first launched the TV service with limited availability in April 2019, based on the acquisition of the provider Layer3. The company had promised to bring a new challenge to the 'cableopoly' in the US following its acquisition of Sprint. The new TVision will roll out to Sprint customers later in November and T-Mobile prepaid customers next year. 

Addressing one of the key demands of cord cutters, the T-Mobile service focuses on access to local news and sports channels. The basic TVision Live TV package costs USD 40 per month for 30+ channels including news and sports from local affiliates of NBC, Fox and ESPN, depending on the market. Adding another ten channels with more regional sports under the TVision Live TV+ plan takes the price to USD 50 per month, and even more sports coverage with ten more channels costs USD 60 for the TVision Live Zone package.  

All the plans come with 100 hours of cloud DVR storage, up to three simultaneous streams and a VoD library of over 10,000 titles. Other add-ons include TVision Vibe with around 30 entertainment channels for USD 10 per month or the Starz, Showtime or Epix streaming services under the 'TVision Channels' range. 

Access to other OTT services is expected to be added to Channels over time and is already possible with the TVision Hub, an HDMI streaming stick with remote control based on the Android TV platform. The optional Hub costs USD 50 for TVision subscribers. 

As an introductory offer for customers who sign up to Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by year-end, T-Mobile is offering a year free of Apple TV+. Customers also can buy an Apple TV 4K box for the reduced price of USD 99. 

There is no minimum contract for the TV service, and customers can manage the service over the same interface and billing as their mobile plan. 




Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Sprint / T-Mobile US
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

