T-Mobile US relaunches TVision OTT TV service

T-Mobile US has relaunched its TVision OTT TV service, with a lower price and new subscription options. The service is available initially to T-Mobile postpaid subscribers nationwide, starting at USD 40 per month.
T-Mobile first launched the TV service with limited availability in April 2019, based on the acquisition of the provider Layer3. The company had promised to bring a new challenge to the 'cableopoly' in the US following its acquisition of Sprint. The new TVision will roll out to Sprint customers later in November and T-Mobile prepaid customers next year.
Addressing one of the key demands of cord cutters, the T-Mobile service focuses on access to local news and sports channels. The basic TVision Live TV package costs USD 40 per month for 30+ channels including news and sports from local affiliates of NBC, Fox and ESPN, depending on the market. Adding another ten channels with more regional sports under the TVision Live TV+ plan takes the price to USD 50 per month, and even more sports coverage with ten more channels costs USD 60 for the TVision Live Zone package.
All the plans come with 100 hours of cloud DVR storage, up to three simultaneous streams and a VoD library of over 10,000 titles. Other add-ons include TVision Vibe with around 30 entertainment channels for USD 10 per month or the Starz, Showtime or Epix streaming services under the 'TVision Channels' range.
Access to other OTT services is expected to be added to Channels over time and is already possible with the TVision Hub, an HDMI streaming stick with remote control based on the Android TV platform. The optional Hub costs USD 50 for TVision subscribers.
As an introductory offer for customers who sign up to Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by year-end, T-Mobile is offering a year free of Apple TV+. Customers also can buy an Apple TV 4K box for the reduced price of USD 99.
There is no minimum contract for the TV service, and customers can manage the service over the same interface and billing as their mobile plan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions