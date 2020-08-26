Edition: International
T-Systems develops Covid-19 contact tracing wearable technology for businesses with Kinexon

Friday 12 March 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom said that its subsidiary T-Systems has developed wearable technology that warns of Covid-19 infections in partnership with Kinexon. The new service, called Enterprise Protection System (EPS), enables companies to detect infection chains at an early stage. The ESP was tested during an ice hockey match between Berlin Eisbaeren and the Wolfsburg Grizzlies and this week, another test is scheduled for the game against the Augsburg Panthers.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / T-Systems
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

