Tampnet names ex-Ericsson's Hanna as CEO from 01 September

Thursday 19 August 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Update: 19 August 2021 | 09:35 CET
Tampnet has announced the appointment of Elie Hanna as its chief executive officer (CEO) from 01 September. Hanna joins Tampnet Group from Ericsson and replaces Per Helge Svensson. The Canadian citizen will be based in Tampnet's Houston office.

[19/08/2021 09:35- Update: Adds details of Hanna's responsibilities at Ericsson]

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Ericsson / Tampnet
Countries: World
