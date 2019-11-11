Edition: International
Wireless

Tanzania says over 20 mln mobile users fail to register biometric details by deadline

Wednesday 22 January 2020 | 09:52 CET | News

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) says some 20.4 million mobile telephony subscribers failed to register their subscriber identification modules (SIM) cards biometrically by the 20 January deadline, The Citizen reported. According to the latest figures from the TCRA, some 48.8 million SIMs are in use in the country. Only about 28.4 million cards have been registered under the biometric system. 

The unregistered cards face the threat of being blocked, said acting TCRA Communications Manager Semu Mwakanjala. There are four specific categories. According to Mwakanjala, the first category is SIMs registered using National Identification Numbers (NIN) issued by the National Identification Authority (Nida), but whose holders were not registered using the biometric system. A total of 318,950 cards are in this group.

The second category covers 656,091 subscribers who have been registered, but two or more of the registration details bear similar names. This suggests that some subscribers used their IDs to register SIMs for their relatives, children and friends, among others.

The third category is for about 3.26 million SIMs whose subscribers' names are not clear cut and are therefore confusing. 

The fourth category covers over 16 million cards whose owners had not applied for, or obtained, biometric registration. 


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TCRA
Countries: Tanzania, United Republic of
