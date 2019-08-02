Edition: International
Wireless

TCL debuts inaugural smartphone range, including TCL 10 5G handset

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 09:19 CET | News
Electronics manufacturer TCL Communication has revealed the full details of its first own-branded smartphone range, including the 5G smartphone it previewed at CES in January as well as four new smart home devices. The three 10 Series handsets come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 700/600 series processors, Android 10 and quad-camera rear setups, with the TCL 10 5G featuring the Snapdragon 765G, a 6.53-inch LCD display, a 64 megapixel main shooter, 16MP selfie camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 4,500mAh battery and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be released "later this year" at

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TCL
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

CES

,

IoT

::: more

Related

TCL to launch first 5G smartphone in Portugal in July
Published 07 Apr 2020 11:46 CET | Portugal
TCL plans to launch its first 5G smartphone in Portugal in July for a suggested retail price of EUR 449. Announcing the news, the ...

TCL unveils new foldable concept phones with rollable display, dual hinges
Published 05 Mar 2020 17:07 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology has unveiled new foldable concept phones. These include a rollable Amoled display that can extend ...

TCL to stop producing BlackBerry-branded mobile devices
Published 04 Feb 2020 09:36 CET | World
BlackBerry stopped producing its own phones in 2016 and cut its licensing deal with TCL in December of that year, in order to ...

TCL launches new smart home and pet tracking devices
Published 07 Jan 2020 14:49 CET | World
TCL Communication has followed the unveiling of its first 5G smartphone at CES with the launch of a number of smart home devices ...

TCL previews first 5G phone, unveils new Alcatel smartphones at CES
Published 07 Jan 2020 10:45 CET | Netherlands
TCL Communication gave a preview of its first 5G smartphone at CES, which is expected to launch globally later this year. The ...

TCL Communication brings Alcatel 3V (2019) smartphone to US, Canada
Published 11 Nov 2019 10:23 CET | United States
TCL Communication announced the Alcatel 3V (2019), a smartphone with a large 6.7-inch HD+ full view display that's coming soon to ...

Semp TCL to launch phone with folding screen in 2020
Published 02 Aug 2019 13:43 CET | Brazil
Brazilian mobile phone manufacturer Semp TCL will launch the Dragon Hinge, a smartphone with a folding screen, on the global ...





