Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TCL to stop producing BlackBerry-branded mobile devices

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 09:36 CET | News
TCL has announced in a tweet that it will no longer sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices from end August. Without giving any background details, the company said it no longer has the rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices, though it will continue to support existing customers, until end August 2022 or as far as local laws require. 

BlackBerry stopped producing its own phones in 2016 and cut its licensing deal with TCL in December of that year, in order to focus more on its mobility software. It also licensed companies in southeast Asia to produce Blackberry-brand devices, such as BB Merah Putih in Indonesia, which put out a single phone in 2017. TCL had the rights for other regions. 

TCL recently unveiled its first own-branded mobile devices, including a 5G smartphone which it plans to launch later this year. It also presented a number of smart home devices and new smartphones under the Alcatel brand. The company launched its first own-brand smartphone at IFA 2019.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alcatel / BlackBerry / Infracom / Smart / TCL
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

CES

,

Ifa

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TCL launches new smart home and pet tracking devices
Published 07 Jan 2020 14:49 CET | World
TCL Communication has followed the unveiling of its first 5G smartphone at CES with the launch of a number of smart home devices ...

TCL previews first 5G phone, unveils new Alcatel smartphones at CES
Published 07 Jan 2020 10:45 CET | Netherlands
TCL Communication gave a preview of its first 5G smartphone at CES, which is expected to launch globally later this year. The ...

TCL launches first own-brand smartphone at IFA

Published 05 Sep 2019 16:01 CET | World
China-based TCL Communication, maker of Alcatel, Blackberry and Palm devices, has unveiled its first own-brand smartphone at IFA ...

TCL Communication stabilises shipments in Q4 after FY fall of 23%
Published 19 Mar 2019 16:06 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology stabilised its shipments in the fourth quarter, at 11.0 million devices shipped, the same as the ...

TCL plans own foldable devices with DragonHinge technology
Published 24 Feb 2019 18:58 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology announced at MWC in Barcelona that it's developing its own foldable smartphone technology. The ...

TCL Communication ships nearly 9.2 mln devices in Q3, up 22% from previous quarter
Published 26 Nov 2018 14:12 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology, maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry brand smartphones, announced shipments of 9.159 million devices in ...

TCL Communication ships 7.5 mln phones in Q2, down 30% YoY
Published 11 Sep 2018 17:03 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology, the maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry smartphones, reported device shipments of 7.482 million for the ...

TCL launches mid-range version of BlackBerry Key2 smartphone
Published 30 Aug 2018 17:07 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology has unveiled at IFA a new BlackBerry smartphone. The Key2 LE is a cheaper version of the ...

BlackBerry launches 'Make in India' phones

Published 03 Aug 2018 11:00 CET | India
BlackBerry has launched two smartphones in India. Dubbed 'Evolve' and 'Evolve X', the devices have been designed and ...

Google invests in KaiOS to develop 'smart' feature phones
Published 28 Jun 2018 09:30 CET | World
KaiOS Technologies, developer of an operating system for 'smart' feature phones, announced a USD 22 million Series A investment ...

TCL launches new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone
Published 21 Jun 2018 16:57 CET | North America
TCL Communication has announced it will launch a new BlackBerry smartphone in the US 13 July. An update of the KeyOne launched ...

TCL Communication handset sales fall 41% in Q1
Published 21 May 2018 14:37 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology, the maker of Alcatel and Blackberry brand phones, announced that it shipped 6.223 million devices ...

TCL to launch new Palm smartphone with Verizon - report
Published 30 Mar 2018 10:33 CET | United States
TCL Communication Technology is planning to launch a new smartphone later this year under the Palm brand name, a "trusted source" ...

Optiemus targets 10% share of India premium smartphone market with BlackBerry phones
Published 15 Jan 2018 08:22 CET | India
Optiemus Infracom, which holds the rights for manufacturing and distribution of BlackBerry phones in India and other countries, ...

TCL Communication reports Q4 shipments down 39%
Published 11 Jan 2018 10:19 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology, the maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry brand phones, announced shipments of 11.011 million for the ...

TCL Communication says 2 new BlackBerry phones planned for 2018
Published 09 Jan 2018 15:44 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology announced that it plans to launch at least two new BlackBerry smartphones this year. The company ...

BlackBerry Motion smartphone to launch in Europe in November
Published 18 Oct 2017 12:18 CET | Europe
TCL Communication announced that its new BlackBerry Motion smartphone is available for pre-order and will launch in Europe in ...

BlackBerry enters BlackBerry Secure licensing deal with Chinese company NTD
Published 29 Sep 2017 11:06 CET | China
BlackBerry signed its first BlackBerry Secure licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science and Technology Company (NTD), a ...

TCL Communication sees Q2 shipments fall 33%
Published 19 Jul 2017 12:42 CET | World
TCL Communication Technology, the maker of Alcatel brand phones, reported its second-quarter shipments down 33 percent ...

BlackBerry expands licensing programme to more device types
Published 03 Apr 2017 11:19 CET | World
BlackBerry has begun the next phase of the licensing strategy it announced in September, saying it now wants to move from ...

BlackBerry licenses Optiemus to make phones in south Asia
Published 06 Feb 2017 09:16 CET | India
BlackBerry has signed an agreement with Indian telecom company Optiemus Infracom to license BlackBerry software and services for ...

Telkom to make BlackBerry phones for Indonesian market

Published 28 Sep 2016 14:33 CET | Indonesia
BlackBerry has announced a deal for a joint venture in Indonesia to produce BlackBerry phones. The newly formed joint venture BB ...





Related Info

TCL launches new smart home and pet tracking devices
7 Jan | World | News
TCL previews first 5G phone, unveils new Alcatel smartphones at CES
7 Jan | Netherlands | News
TCL launches first own-brand smartphone at IFA
5 Sep 2019 | World | News
TCL Communication stabilises shipments in Q4 after FY fall of 23%
19 Mar 2019 | World | News
TCL plans own foldable devices with DragonHinge technology
24 Feb 2019 | World | News
TCL Communication ships nearly 9.2 mln devices in Q3, up 22% from previous quarter
26 Nov 2018 | World | News
TCL Communication ships 7.5 mln phones in Q2, down 30% YoY
11 Sep 2018 | World | News
TCL launches mid-range version of BlackBerry Key2 smartphone
30 Aug 2018 | World | News
BlackBerry launches 'Make in India' phones
3 Aug 2018 | India | News
Google invests in KaiOS to develop 'smart' feature phones
28 Jun 2018 | World | News
TCL launches new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone
21 Jun 2018 | North America | News
TCL Communication handset sales fall 41% in Q1
21 May 2018 | World | News
TCL to launch new Palm smartphone with Verizon - report
30 Mar 2018 | United States | News
Optiemus targets 10% share of India premium smartphone market with BlackBerry phones
15 Jan 2018 | India | News
TCL Communication reports Q4 shipments down 39%
11 Jan 2018 | World | News
TCL Communication says 2 new BlackBerry phones planned for 2018
9 Jan 2018 | World | News
BlackBerry Motion smartphone to launch in Europe in November
18 Oct 2017 | Europe | News
BlackBerry enters BlackBerry Secure licensing deal with Chinese company NTD
29 Sep 2017 | China | News
TCL Communication sees Q2 shipments fall 33%
19 Jul 2017 | World | News
BlackBerry expands licensing programme to more device types
3 Apr 2017 | World | News
BlackBerry licenses Optiemus to make phones in south Asia
6 Feb 2017 | India | News
Telkom to make BlackBerry phones for Indonesian market
28 Sep 2016 | Indonesia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb Viavi Solutions fiscal Q2
04 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
04 Feb Amdocs fiscal Q1
04 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
04 Feb 8x8 fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 results
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb Allot Q4 2019
04 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
04 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Belden Q4 2019
04 Feb Inphi Q3
04 Feb Zayo fiscal Q2
04 Feb ALE Connex
04 Feb Profile: Dean One
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb CSG Q4 2019
05 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
05 Feb Cognizant Q4 2019
05 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now