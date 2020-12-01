Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

TDC loses 22,000 TV and 18,000 broadband subscribers in Q4, sees FY EBITDA flat or slightly weaker

Friday 5 February 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Danish operator TDC Group has reported slight year-on-year upturns in fourth quarter revenue and EBITDA as it continued to cut costs throughout the group. The operator lost another 22,000 TV customers in Q4 as well as 18,000 broadband subscribers, but added 14,000 mobile subscribers. In FY 2021, TDC predicts EBITDA to be a little lower than 2020, or at the same level.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Norlys / TDC / YouSee
Countries: Denmark
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Norlys signs new deal with RAH Fiberbredband to offer internet and TV services
Published 02 Feb 2021 13:21 CET | Denmark
Danish operator Norlys said that 22,000 householders on the RAH Fiberbredband fibre network in Western Jutland will now have the ...

Telenor Denmark adds 1,000 mobile customers, 1,000 fixed internet subscribers in Q4
Published 02 Feb 2021 11:53 CET | Denmark
Telenor Denmark ended 2020 with 1.7 million mobile subscribers, up by 2 percent year on year, but mobile ARPU fell 3 percent ...

TDC offers zero-rated data when using YouSee's own mobile apps
Published 21 Jan 2021 14:14 CET | Denmark
Danish operator TDC's consumer arm YouSee said it is offering customers zero-rated mobile data for use with its applications ...

TDC names new head of video rental division Blockbuster
Published 11 Jan 2021 12:50 CET | Denmark
Danish operator TDC has announced the appointment of Louise Stenberg to succeed Casper Hald as director of its Blockbuster video ...

YouSee starts offering 5G mobile broadband
Published 11 Dec 2020 12:42 CET | Denmark
TDC said its YouSee consumer division is now offering 5G mobile broadband for use both at home and on the go, such as when ...

TDC plans to start phasing out 3G by end-2022.
Published 09 Dec 2020 14:18 CET | Denmark
Danish operator TDC said its infrastructure arm, TDC Net, has begun plans to phase out its 3G network in order to release ...

TDC completes nationwide 5G deployment in Denmark
Published 01 Dec 2020 13:53 CET | Denmark
Danish operator TDC said it completed nationwide 5G deployment in the early hours of 01 December after upgrading 3,800 mobile ...





Related Info

Norlys signs new deal with RAH Fiberbredband to offer internet and TV services
2 Feb | Denmark | News
Telenor Denmark adds 1,000 mobile customers, 1,000 fixed internet subscribers in Q4
2 Feb | Denmark | News
TDC offers zero-rated data when using YouSee's own mobile apps
21 Jan | Denmark | News
TDC names new head of video rental division Blockbuster
11 Jan | Denmark | News
YouSee starts offering 5G mobile broadband
11 Dec 2020 | Denmark | News
TDC plans to start phasing out 3G by end-2022.
9 Dec 2020 | Denmark | News
TDC completes nationwide 5G deployment in Denmark
1 Dec 2020 | Denmark | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Feb TDC Q4 2020
05 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
05 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2020
05 Feb PCCW FY results
05 Feb Report: Dutch Apps Market - 2020Q4
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Allot Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now