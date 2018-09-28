Edition: International
TDC names ex-Tele2's Delissen to new role of CIO at TDC Net

Thursday 12 August 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Danish operator TDC has announced the appointment of Joss Delissen as chief information officer (CIO) at infrastructure company TDC Net from 16 August. This is a new role that has been created as part of TDC's split into TDC Net and the Nuuday service arm. Delissen joins TDC Net and its management board from the position of CIO at Sweden's Tele2, where he played a major role in its IT modernisation.

Categories: General
Companies: TDC / Tele2
Countries: Denmark
