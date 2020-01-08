Technicolor abandons plan for EUR 300 mln rights issue, seeks new EUR 400 mln financing

Technicolor said that it has been unable to go ahead with its previously announced EUR 300 million rights issue, due to the unprecedented crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has instead entered talks with some of its creditors and with third-party investors to obtain a new EUR 400 million financing, indicating that so far it has received indicative offers from one investor and from one of its existing lenders.
The new financing would allow Technicolor to pay off a USD 110 million short-term facility granted by JP Morgan in March, due on 31 July, and finance the liquidity needs of the group beyond July.
The company is seeking agreement from the majority of its creditors to open conciliation proceedings in France, noting that answers from creditors are due by 28 May, unless the company extends this time frame. The appointment of a court-appointed conciliator is intended to facilitate discussions with all stakeholders and the subsequent implementation of the new financing plan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions