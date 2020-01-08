Edition: International
Technicolor reaches preliminary agreement on EUR 420 mln financing plan

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 13:06 CET | News

Technicolor announced details of a restructuring plan agreement which, if approved, would provide the company with new financing of EUR 420 million from a number of lenders, including Bain, Alcentra and BpiFrance. The proposal depends on a major debt equitization exercise worth up to EUR 660 million, which needs to be endorsed at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled on 20 July.

Under the plan, Technicolor will need to convert part of its debt into shares in a dilutive capital increase for existing shareholders. Technicolor CEO Richard Moat told Les Echos that the agreement would enable the business to achieve a significant debt reduction, in the context of a difficult year and lower-than-expected revenues. The company was forced to abandon a previous plan for a EUR 300 million rights issue in May.

As part of the announcement, Technicolor released a revised 2020-2022 financial forecast, including base- and high-case scenarios for its continuing operations. Under the base-case guidance, the company expects to report an adjusted EBITA loss of EUR 64 million in 2020, returning to positive territory in 2021 and 2022 (EUR 105 and 202 million respectively). 

Group revenues for the current year are forecast to drop by 17.9 percent year-on-year in the base-case scenario to stand at EUR 3.12 billion. Revenues at the Connected Home business line should achieve a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) ranging between 0 and 3 percent over 2019-2022 (base to high-case), with the company noting that strong demand in the US market is currently supporting performance at this division.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Technicolor
Countries: France / World
