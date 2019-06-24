Edition: International
Wireless

Tele2 agrees to sell German operations to management for up to EUR 23 mln

Friday 4 December 2020 | 09:27 CET | News

Tele2 AB said it has agreed to sell its German business to the Tele2 Germany management for an enterprise value of up to EUR 22.8 million, as it continues its long-term strategy of consolidating its geographical footprint. The final sum depends on its financial performance by the end of 2024. After a thorough M&A process with a large number of potential buyers, Tele2 concluded that selling Tele2 Germany to the local management is the most value-accretive alternative.

Kjell Johnsen, president and CEO of Tele2, said the German management has done an impressive job over the years by creating significant value despite having a portfolio of products in structural decline. They are clearly best suited to manage the German business in the future, he said. The transaction is expected to close in December 2020. In future, Tele2 Germany will be reported as discontinued operations in the income statement, with a retrospective effect on previous periods.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Tele2 / Tele2 Germany
Countries: Germany
