Tele2 lifts FY guidance slightly as Q2 organic service revenue rises 2% on Baltic growth

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Tele2 has revised its full-year financial guidance slightly upwards as it reported a 2 percent year-on-year rise in end-user service revenue in the second quarter of 2021 to SEK 4.82 billion on an organic basis. It attributed this to a "strong performance" in the Baltic region and stabilisation in Sweden. Revenue increased by 1 percent to SEK 6.57 billion and underlying EBITDAaL swelled by 8 percent to SEK 2.37 billion thanks to its Baltic performance, cost savings, lower commercial spending and weaker pandemic headwind.

